CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) CTO Taylor Monnig Sells 1,350 Shares

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) CTO Taylor Monnig sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $22,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 215,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

CleanSpark stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $24.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 952.7% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLSK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

