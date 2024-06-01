Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC Lowers Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,696,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,385,422 shares during the period. Core & Main makes up about 53.9% of Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC owned 22.98% of Core & Main worth $2,008,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,490,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,926,000 after buying an additional 2,660,097 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Core & Main by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,925,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,389,000 after buying an additional 206,509 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,707,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,405,000 after buying an additional 1,740,685 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 22.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,493,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,925,000 after acquiring an additional 461,393 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In related news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $868,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,912.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $868,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,912.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,442,117 in the last ninety days. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CNM traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $57.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,609,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,219. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $62.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup downgraded Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

