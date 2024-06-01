Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) CEO Richard Mack Buys 116,000 Shares

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Mack acquired 116,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $832,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,322,304.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Richard Mack also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 24th, Richard Mack purchased 44,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $319,000.00.
Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:CMTG opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.59. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 26.27, a quick ratio of 26.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.
Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -161.29%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 11,644.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,609,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,484,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,370,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,983,000 after purchasing an additional 91,413 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 30,106 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 857,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 18,609 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
