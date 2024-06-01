Clark Estates Inc. NY Raises Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Crocs were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $266,431,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,211,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 771,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,048,000 after acquiring an additional 91,318 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,574,000 after acquiring an additional 421,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,890,000 after acquiring an additional 33,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

CROX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.64. 1,050,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $158.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,450 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total value of $220,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,664.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total value of $220,864.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,664.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,102 shares of company stock worth $2,493,172 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

