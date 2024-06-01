Clark Estates Inc. NY Invests $3.39 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,389 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,738,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $87,810,000 after buying an additional 1,248,949 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 71,936 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,166 shares of company stock worth $2,727,647 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 39,269,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,890,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

