Clark Estates Inc. NY Has $27.98 Million Stock Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,391,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Dun & Bradstreet comprises approximately 4.7% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned approximately 0.54% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $27,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 497,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 354,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 66.2% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 71,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNB stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,345,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,527. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $564.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on DNB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $100,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,701,292.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

