Clark Estates Inc. NY Has $23.48 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 4.0% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $23,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,516,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in Medtronic by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 347,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after buying an additional 20,493 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,406,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,919,781. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

