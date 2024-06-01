Clark Estates Inc. NY Buys Shares of 34,000 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 34,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,000. Skyworks Solutions makes up 0.6% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.66. 2,445,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,715. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.19. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

