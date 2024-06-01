Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $5.88 Per Share

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.04. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on C. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.66.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $62.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.78. The firm has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $64.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 219.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 237,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 163,247 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 120.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 469,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,669,000 after purchasing an additional 256,527 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 51.2% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 263,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 89,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 251,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

