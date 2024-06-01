CIBC Raises Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$68.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Desjardins upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$67.74.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$64.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$55.20 and a 12-month high of C$70.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.13.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.12 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 26.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.4780876 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

