Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 198.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 779,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,535 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.19% of Chubb worth $176,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $957,756,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after acquiring an additional 495,860 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 19,454.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 485,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,860,000 after acquiring an additional 482,854 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,531,000 after acquiring an additional 334,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,665 shares of company stock valued at $28,892,351 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Chubb Trading Up 2.1 %

CB traded up $5.67 on Friday, hitting $270.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,170,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,401. The firm has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $275.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Chubb’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

