Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Shares Up 0.8%

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.86 and last traded at $19.59. Approximately 7,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 13,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80.
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.
