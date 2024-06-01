Chiron Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.16. 3,834,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,930. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

