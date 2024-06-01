Chiron Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,724 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,119 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.1% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1,351,680.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 202,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 202,752 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 182,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $41.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,917,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,823,874. The company has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

