Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 4,325 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.56. The company had a trading volume of 17,322,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,794,570. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.95. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

