Chiron Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 1.3% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.55.
3M Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.14. The stock had a trading volume of 21,754,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,738. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $106.04.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.
3M Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -22.01%.
3M Company Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
