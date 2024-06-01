Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 2.0% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 242,497 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $19,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 280,274 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $22,130,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 6.4 %

CVS Health stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.60. 22,366,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,665,998. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

