Chiron Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 0.9% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. HSBC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $64.27. 14,509,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,792,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

