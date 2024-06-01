Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lifted by Alley Investment Management Company LLC

Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 2.3% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.41. 10,332,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,112,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $299.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.03. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC upped their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.10.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

