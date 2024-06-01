Chesapeake Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evexia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Ndwm LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,299,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $215.30. 5,617,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,971,520. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.42 and a 200-day moving average of $198.64. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.66.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.