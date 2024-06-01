Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 373 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.1% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 25,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.77. 25,784,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,634,920. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

