Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $5.13 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,184 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after acquiring an additional 973,991 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,189,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,198,000 after acquiring an additional 561,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,940,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.91. The stock had a trading volume of 852,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,441. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.78.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.