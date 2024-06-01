Chesapeake Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.67. 14,621,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,853,230. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.93. The stock has a market cap of $352.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

