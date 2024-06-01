Chesapeake Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,655 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 84.1% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 82,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 37,715 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 8,105 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.2% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,556 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $3,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,915,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.11 and a 200 day moving average of $109.79. The company has a market cap of $177.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

