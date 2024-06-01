Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $352.54

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 352.54 ($4.50) and traded as high as GBX 383 ($4.89). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 381.50 ($4.87), with a volume of 618,736 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Chemring Group from GBX 345 ($4.41) to GBX 338 ($4.32) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Chemring Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Chemring Group Increases Dividend

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 372.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 353.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2,969.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,384.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemring Group

In other news, insider Michael Ord sold 138,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.57), for a total transaction of £494,788.22 ($631,913.44). 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemring Group Company Profile

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

Featured Stories

