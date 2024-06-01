Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 7th.

Cheetah Mobile Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CMCM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,188. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cheetah Mobile in a report on Sunday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc along with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of internet services, artificial intelligence, and other services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and internationally. The company's internet products include Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications; and Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices.

