Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) PT Raised to $168.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Chart Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $197.57.

NYSE GTLS opened at $156.90 on Tuesday. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 905.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 509.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

