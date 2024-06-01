CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Stake Trimmed by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,532 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.60% of CGI worth $149,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CGI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CGI in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CGI by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in CGI by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIB shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of CGI from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

GIB stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.00. 343,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.07 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

