CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Short Interest Update

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,200 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 532,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CESDF opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.