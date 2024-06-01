CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Short Interest Update

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,200 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 532,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.
CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CESDF opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.25.
CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 97.87%.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CES Energy Solutions
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.