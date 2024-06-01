Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.00

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.00 and traded as high as C$3.11. Ceres Global shares last traded at C$3.08, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

Ceres Global Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$95.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Ceres Global Company Profile

Ceres Global Ag Corp. engages in the procurement and provision of agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics and storage services worldwide. The company operates through Grain, Supply Chain Services, and Seed and Processing segments.

