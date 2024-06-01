Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $3.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.65 million, a P/E ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 6.7% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 9,906.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 94,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 93,818 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 126.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 868,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $884,000. 13.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

