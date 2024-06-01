Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Chairman William E. Brown Sells 2,485 Shares

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) Chairman William E. Brown sold 2,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $91,100.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 411,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,942.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CENTA traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $37.35. The stock had a trading volume of 317,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.31. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $900.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 30.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,309 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,740,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,711,000 after purchasing an additional 23,601 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,303,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,040,000 after purchasing an additional 457,699 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 29.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,087,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,059,000 after buying an additional 480,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,112,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,070,000 after acquiring an additional 74,256 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CENTA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

