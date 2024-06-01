Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the April 30th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of Cellnex Telecom stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 105,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,307. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

