Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the April 30th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance
Shares of Cellnex Telecom stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 105,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,307. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.
About Cellnex Telecom
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cellnex Telecom
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.