Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Stock Holdings Cut by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,668,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,189,560 shares during the quarter. Celestica comprises about 2.5% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 3.91% of Celestica worth $137,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 0.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 88,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Price Performance

Celestica stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 2.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Celestica

Celestica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.