Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the April 30th total of 3,730,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Celestica by 0.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 88,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 78.6% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Celestica by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Celestica Stock Performance

CLS stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.92. 3,843,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,904. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Celestica has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 2.25.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.