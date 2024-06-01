Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 291,225 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC cut its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 291,225 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $19,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,322 shares of company stock valued at $607,376 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,511,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,771. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average of $64.37.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

