Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Reduces Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC reduced its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,019,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 503,612 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $27,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3,994.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 38.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Price Performance

NI stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.06. 9,429,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,217,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.84. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.49.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

