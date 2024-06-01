Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Purchases 254,781 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,781 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 1.00% of Kilroy Realty worth $46,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,831,000. Rush Island Management LP purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at $35,572,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 39.5% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,961,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,600,000 after buying an additional 837,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth about $25,093,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,028,000 after buying an additional 404,821 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,435.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at $978,866.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.45.

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,622. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $26.37 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.14%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

