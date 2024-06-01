Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Lowers Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 963,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,527 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises approximately 2.2% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.55% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $122,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.00. 2,160,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 474.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

