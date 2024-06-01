Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Lowers Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for about 4.3% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.31% of Equinix worth $235,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,574,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 27.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 431,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,461,000 after buying an additional 92,575 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Equinix by 277.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,493,000 after acquiring an additional 90,705 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 254,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,871,000 after acquiring an additional 89,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,940,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $762.98. 1,066,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,218. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.53, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $764.36 and its 200-day moving average is $805.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.80 and a 12 month high of $914.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.81.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

