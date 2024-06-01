Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $87.89 Million Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC decreased its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,176,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Sempra accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.19% of Sempra worth $87,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Sempra by 85.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

SRE traded up $2.61 on Friday, reaching $77.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,316,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $78.83. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.61.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 5,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $367,301.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,739.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 5,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $367,301.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,739.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,729 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,179. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

