Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $8.43 Million Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 368,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 593,111 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,371,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,401,000 after acquiring an additional 278,421 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,545,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,631,000 after purchasing an additional 508,102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,344,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,448,000 after buying an additional 90,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $52,746,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,094,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,865,000 after buying an additional 24,599 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE KRG traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,320. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 84.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 384.63%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

