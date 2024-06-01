Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,860,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219,509 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $49,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 46,536 shares during the period. GSI Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 68,370 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 1.7 %

BNL traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.10. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.76 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 5.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 118.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

