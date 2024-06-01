Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $2.21 on Friday, hitting $231.17. 1,660,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,253. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.13 and a 1-year high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

