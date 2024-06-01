Casper (CSPR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.14 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Casper has a total market cap of $341.48 million and $7.14 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,645,589,286 coins and its circulating supply is 12,050,487,145 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,643,570,809 with 12,048,563,657 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02893052 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $7,306,524.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

