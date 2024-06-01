CashBackPro Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $235.61 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $235.61 million and $233,740.72 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for about $2.61 or 0.00003862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009309 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011410 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001312 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,648.62 or 1.00034068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012070 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00115355 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004044 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 73.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000497 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,215,577 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 2.62498937 USD and is down -5.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $398,769.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

