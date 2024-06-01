Carriage Services’ (CSV) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

NYSE:CSV opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $407.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.16. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $103.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

In other Carriage Services news, Director Charles Fargason purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $153,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,640 shares in the company, valued at $374,491.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Charles Fargason acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $153,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,491.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 10,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $270,863.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,308.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

