Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 52.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Up 2.6 %
Carlyle Credit Income Fund stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $10.16.
About Carlyle Credit Income Fund
Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
