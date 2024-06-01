CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of CTRE opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.03. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,267,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,832 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,211,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,834,000 after acquiring an additional 542,832 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 1.6% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,869,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,924,000 after acquiring an additional 45,733 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth about $41,763,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,326,000 after purchasing an additional 209,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

