Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,674 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 179,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,627 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,703,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 248,359.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 91,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $5,619,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,853,000 after acquiring an additional 203,594 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE:QSR opened at $68.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $75.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

